F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFIV. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.15.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $170.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 has a twelve month low of $166.02 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.06.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $722,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,810. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth about $318,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in F5 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,044 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

