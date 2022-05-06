Fabrinet Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fabrinet in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.19. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Shares of FN stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.28.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 474,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 614.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

