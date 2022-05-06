FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Downgraded to Sell at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 0.66 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of 0.41.

Shares of FARYF stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. FAR has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and the Guinea-Bissau projects. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

