FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Downgraded to Sell at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 0.66 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of 0.41.
Shares of FARYF stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. FAR has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
About FAR (Get Rating)
