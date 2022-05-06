Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $15.38 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 749.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 332,333 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 256,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farmland Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.