Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 6.5% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 483,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after buying an additional 38,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

