Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sidoti currently has $138.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $106.10 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $137.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average of $120.65.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

