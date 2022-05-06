Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group to Hold

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FNMA opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

