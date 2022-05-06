Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 on July 15th

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 191.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Shares of FRT opened at $117.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $109.89 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

