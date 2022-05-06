Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ:FENC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. 49 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.53 and a quick ratio of 13.54.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($3.70). Research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

