FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.91. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,494 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $21,862,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,335,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 1,084,016 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,055,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 1,326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 667,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

