Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $153.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.