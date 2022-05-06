Fiera Capital Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiera Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSZ. TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.14.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$9.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.51 and a 52-week high of C$11.75. The stock has a market cap of C$773.82 million and a PE ratio of 14.13.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$241.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.60 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 127.22%.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,273,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,873,129.71.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

