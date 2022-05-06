Financial Analysis: Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) versus Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ)

Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Creative Medical Technology and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revolution Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80

Creative Medical Technology currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 506.06%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.56%. Given Creative Medical Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Creative Medical Technology is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Revolution Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Revolution Medicines $29.39 million 51.24 -$187.09 million ($2.56) -7.93

Creative Medical Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A N/A N/A Revolution Medicines -636.58% -28.26% -24.47%

Summary

Creative Medical Technology beats Revolution Medicines on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Medical Technology (Get Rating)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Revolution Medicines (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

