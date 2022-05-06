Financial Comparison: Reed’s (REED) versus Its Competitors

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Reed’s to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.0% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Reed’s has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -33.07% -216.23% -66.05% Reed’s Competitors 3.71% -2.82% 2.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $49.60 million -$16.40 million -1.31 Reed’s Competitors $5.73 billion $412.20 million -99.81

Reed’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Reed’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reed’s Competitors 218 765 1024 36 2.43

Reed’s currently has a consensus price target of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 370.85%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 38.68%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Reed’s rivals beat Reed’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Reed’s (Get Rating)

Reed's, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas. Reed's, Inc. sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants through distributors and independent distributor partners, as well as directly. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

