Financial Review: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) vs. Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 1.28% 0.46% 0.20% TPG RE Finance Trust 57.56% 10.80% 2.91%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ventas and TPG RE Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 5 10 1 2.75 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 2 1 3.00

Ventas presently has a consensus price target of $62.97, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.09%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Ventas.

Volatility & Risk

Ventas has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ventas and TPG RE Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $3.83 billion 5.95 $49.01 million $0.14 407.17 TPG RE Finance Trust $240.72 million 3.49 $138.55 million $0.81 13.42

TPG RE Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ventas. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Ventas pays out 1,285.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 118.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Ventas on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

