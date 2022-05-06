Financial Survey: Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) & Its Peers

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Coca-Cola FEMSA to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

This table compares Coca-Cola FEMSA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola FEMSA 7.69% 12.44% 5.63% Coca-Cola FEMSA Competitors 3.71% -2.82% 2.03%

This table compares Coca-Cola FEMSA and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola FEMSA $9.56 billion $766.00 million 15.23 Coca-Cola FEMSA Competitors $5.73 billion $412.20 million -99.81

Coca-Cola FEMSA has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Coca-Cola FEMSA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Coca-Cola FEMSA pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Coca-Cola FEMSA pays out 74.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 25.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola FEMSA’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coca-Cola FEMSA and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola FEMSA 0 2 3 0 2.60 Coca-Cola FEMSA Competitors 218 765 1024 36 2.43

Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus target price of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.38%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 43.57%. Given Coca-Cola FEMSA’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola FEMSA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Coca-Cola FEMSA beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of products through retail outlets, such as wholesale supermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores; retailers, such as restaurants and bars, as well as stadiums, auditoriums, and theaters; points-of-sale outlets; and home delivery, supermarkets, and other locations. The company also distributes and sells Heineken beer products in its Brazilian territories. It operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.