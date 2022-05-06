FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,989,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,535,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 3,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,445,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,276,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 382,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $384.15 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 26.57%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

