First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 2,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047. The company has a market cap of $154.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.