First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $32.63 on Friday. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $307.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott C. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 6,527.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

