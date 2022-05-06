Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Fisker stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.34. 98,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,905. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fisker has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Zuklie acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

