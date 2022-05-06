Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of FBC stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.92. 6,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.94%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 28,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

