Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flight Centre Travel Group (FGETF)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.