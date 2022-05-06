Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

FGETF stock remained flat at $$13.29 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. Flight Centre Travel Group has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $13.29.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

