Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.285-4.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.62.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.57. 37,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

