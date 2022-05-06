Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.62.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.25. 67,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,686. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $153,975,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $96,997,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after acquiring an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 75.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 703,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after acquiring an additional 303,436 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

