Fluence Energy (FLNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. On average, analysts expect Fluence Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $9.91 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

