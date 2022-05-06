Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £134.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £134.50 ($168.02) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($197.38) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a £159.90 ($199.75) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £138 ($172.39) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($186.13) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £146.53 ($183.05).

LON:FLTR traded up GBX 58 ($0.72) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 8,558 ($106.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,263. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a one year high of £162.75 ($203.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,708.55 and its 200-day moving average is £105.50. The company has a market cap of £15.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

