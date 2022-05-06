Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £134.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £134.50 ($168.02) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($193.63) to £138 ($172.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £138 ($172.39) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($186.13) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a £150 ($187.38) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($193.63) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £146.53 ($183.05).

Shares of LON FLTR traded up GBX 58 ($0.72) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,558 ($106.91). 330,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,263. The stock has a market cap of £15.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.97. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a 1 year high of £162.75 ($203.31). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,708.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of £105.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

