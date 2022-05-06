Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a £134.50 ($168.02) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($193.63) to £138 ($172.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a £150 ($187.38) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($186.13) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a £159.90 ($199.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £147.53 ($184.30).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,412 ($105.08) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,708.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £105.50. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a 12 month high of £162.75 ($203.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.79 billion and a PE ratio of -35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.