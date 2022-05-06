Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Forestar Group stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Forestar Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

