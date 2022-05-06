Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Forestar Group stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $25.45.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
About Forestar Group (Get Rating)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
