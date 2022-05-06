Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00 to $5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.500 billion to $1.530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10 to $1.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.59. 1,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,154. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average is $135.69.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

