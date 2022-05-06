Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10 to $1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million to $405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.72 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00 to $5.30 EPS.

FOXF traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.59. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.