Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 103,248 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 335,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 108,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

