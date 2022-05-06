Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Shares of FRG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,874. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

FRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.40.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

