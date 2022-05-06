Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of FELE traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.51. 1,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.42.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 97,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

