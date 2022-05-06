Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Franklin Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the closed-end fund will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

NYSE BEN opened at $25.04 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.