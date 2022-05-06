Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FSP opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $506.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

