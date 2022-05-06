Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Posts Earnings Results

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a current ratio of 11.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.90.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
