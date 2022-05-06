Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Posts Earnings Results

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a current ratio of 11.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

