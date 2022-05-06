Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target Increased to €51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FMS. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.63.

FMS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.85. 1,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

