Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays set a €50.50 ($53.16) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($63.42) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.52 ($44.76).
Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €35.05 ($36.89) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($63.33) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($84.21). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.24.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
