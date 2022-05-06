Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,259. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $183.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,390,000 after acquiring an additional 56,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

