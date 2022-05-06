Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048.13 ($13.09).

FRES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.99) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($14.68) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 748.73 ($9.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.46). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 755.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 805.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

