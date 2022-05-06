Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.

ULCC stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Frontier Group has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -16.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 42.57% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Frontier Group by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

