FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers Sells 1,000 Shares

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $155,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Tueffers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. 44 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,171. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.13. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

