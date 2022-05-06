fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $13.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Stephens started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 2,372.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 379,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,589,190. The stock has a market cap of $594.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.69. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

