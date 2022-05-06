fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.09.

FUBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 68,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 379,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,589,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

