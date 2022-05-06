Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($42.63) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

FPE traded down €0.35 ($0.37) on Friday, hitting €23.55 ($24.79). The company had a trading volume of 30,681 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($39.37) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($47.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.08.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

