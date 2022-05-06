FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

FCEL stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 4.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,655,000 after buying an additional 1,529,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,830,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 760,932 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after buying an additional 3,237,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

