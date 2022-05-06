FY2022 Earnings Estimate for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $11.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

AGCO stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $156.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 108.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.72%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

