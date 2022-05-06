FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AQN. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $13.73 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.36 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

