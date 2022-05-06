FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Avis Budget Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $30.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2023 earnings at $16.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.74 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.83.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $261.35 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

